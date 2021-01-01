Elle Fanning cast in Francis and the Godfather

Elle Fanning is set to portray acclaimed actress Ali MacGraw in director Barry Levinson's Francis and the Godfather.

Based on a screenplay by Andrew Farotte, the film will explore the behind-the-scenes drama that occurred during the making of the classic 1972 mobster movie.

Variety reported that Fanning has joined an already A-list ensemble cast, including Oscar Isaac as director Francis Ford Coppola, Elisabeth Moss as his wife, Eleanor Coppola, and Jake Gyllenhaal in the role of Paramount’s head of production, Robert Evans.

Fanning's character, MacGraw, who is still alive today, married Evans in 1969. After claiming a Golden Globe Award for Most Promising Newcomer for her work in Goodbye, Columbus, she went on to star in Paramount’s Love Story, which saw her receive both Oscar and Golden Globe nominations. In 1972 she divorced Evans after engaging in a public affair with Steve McQueen on the set of The Getaway.

"Elle is one of the most exciting and versatile actresses out there," Levinson said in a statement.

"I am beyond thrilled that she has joined the terrific cast of Francis and The Godfather and will bring her unique talent to the film," he added.

Production is expected to commence later in the year.