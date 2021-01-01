NEWS Michelle Williams in talks to play character inspired by Steven Spielberg's mother Newsdesk Share with :





Michelle Williams is reportedly in negotiations to play a role inspired by Steven Spielberg's mother.



Spielberg is said to be co-writing the screenplay with long-time collaborator Tony Kushner, and filming is expected to begin over the summer. According to Deadline, the movie will be "loosely based on his childhood" in Arizona and Oscar-winner Michelle is being lined up for a character inspired by Spielberg's mother. However, the character will have a "separate and original voice", reports the outlet.



The currently untitled project has been slated for a 2022 release and will reportedly be produced through the director's company Amblin Partners.



Spielberg is currently gearing up for the delayed release of his much-anticipated reimagining of the hit musical West Side Story.



The 74-year-old Hollywood legend completed the film last year but the Covid-19 pandemic forced him to push the release back to late 2021.



Williams has become one of Hollywood's top choices to play real-life stars after winning acclaim as Marilyn Monroe in My Week With Marilyn, and Gwen Verdon in TV series Fosse/Verdon. She has also signed on to portray singer Peggy Lee in new MGM biopic Fever, directed by Todd Haynes.