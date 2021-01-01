NEWS Rupert Grint: 'Filming Harry Potter movies was suffocating' Newsdesk Share with :





Rupert Grint has confessed he felt "suffocated" filming the Harry Potter movies.



The 32-year-old actor played the lovable and haphazard Ron Weasley in all eight of the big-screen adaptations of J.K. Rowling's bestselling novels, and spent more than a decade of his life filming the wizarding saga.



In a new interview with Dax Shepard for his Armchair Expert podcast, Grint confessed it was an uncomfortable experience at times, and his schedule was relentless.



"There was definitely a time where it felt quite suffocating. It was heavy going. It was kind of every day for 10 years in the end," he shared.



Grint was 11 years old when he landed the coveted role of Ron back in 2000, and despite dedicating most of his teenage years to filming Harry Potter, he struck up a close relationship with his co-stars, including Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Robbie Coltrane, Maggie Smith, Michael Gambon, Tom Felton, and the late Alan Rickman.



"It was a great experience, such a nice, kind of, family atmosphere. It was always kind of the same crew we grew up with. So it was a great place to be, but sometimes it definitely felt like I wanted to do something else," Grint confessed, joking that it was like Groundhog Day when he returned to begin production on another Harry Potter movie year after year.



"But yeah, it just never ended. Every year it came back. It was kind of like Groundhog Day because it was always the same sets, it was the same people. But it was great. I loved it," Grint added.