Duchess of Sussex's Suits co-star slams 'insignificant' Oprah interview amid pandemic

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex's Suits co-star Wendell Pierce has slammed the timing of her interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Pierce, who played her character's father Robert Zane in the show, told London's LBC radio station that he doesn't believe Meghan and her husband Prince Harry should have done the interview when the Covid-19 pandemic is still claiming lives all over the world.

"Today 3,000 people are going to die in America from Covid," he said. "A couple of hundred people are going to die, even this hour, in the U.K. (I find it) quite insensitive and offensive that we are all complicit in this sort of palace... gossip in the midst of so much death. I think it is insignificant."

Insisting he wasn't taking aim solely at Meghan, Pierce said he was criticising "everyone" involved - including the couple, Winfrey and television networks CBS and ITV.

Slamming the royal family, he added that everyone should "focus on the throes of death that we’re in."

Pierce later took to Twitter to insist that his words had been misconstrued, writing: "I just discovered my words are being used as an attack. Well done British Press. Clarity: The British monarchy is archaic in my American eyes. If slavery, colonialism and apartheid didn’t educate you that they are racist, you failed history.

"I was fortunate to tell Meghan personally I wish her all the best. Predicting this hellacious maelstrom I also told her she would always have a friend in me. Because I had no interest in the interview doesn’t change that."