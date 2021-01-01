NEWS Ryan Murphy responds after Naya Rivera's father accuses him of making 'broken promises' Newsdesk Share with :





Ryan Murphy has insisted he's still "committed" to creating a college fund for Naya Rivera's son, after the late actress' father accused him of making "broken promises" after her death.



George Rivera took to Twitter on Tuesday to claim that Glee creator Murphy hadn't reached out to the Rivera family, and hadn't come through on his plans to put a fund together for her five-year-old son Josey.



Responding to a tweet from a fan about Murphy's joint statement with Glee co-creators Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan following Glee star Naya's death, George wrote: "Everyone needs to know what Ryan Murphy really did ... or didn't do !!! I'm about to blow up this story .... and make sure he's knows that I know ....



"When you are part of the Hollywood elite, some people treat others as they are 'less than' .... vocalise a good game , but it's as shallow as the sets on stage , that they create. Promises made in public, only to fade with time and excuses .... even in a unexplainable tragedy ..."



"Broken Promises..... fake outrage .... hollow gestures ..... no phone call," he wrote in a third tweet.



When another fan asked, "Did they never open the trust fund for josey ? omg," George replied: "Hahaaaa."



An hour later, Murphy responded to the claims on his Twitter page, insisting the trio has been putting plans to create the fund for Josey in place.



"Myself, Brad Falchuk, and Ian Brennan have committed to create a college fund for Naya Rivera's child Josey through the Naya Rivera Estate Trust," he wrote. "We have been in repeated conversations with the appropriate executors of her estate."



Naya died at the age of 33 after drowning in Lake Piru in California last July.