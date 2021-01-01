Piers Morgan: 'If I have to fall on my sword for an honestly-held opinion, so be it'

Piers Morgan has no regrets about the way he expressed his opinion about Meghan, Duchess of Sussex's interview with Oprah Winfrey, insisting that he is proud to have "fallen on his sword" for "freedom of speech".

The Good Morning Britain anchor decided to leave the show on Tuesday after he came under fire from the public and the mental health charity Mind for saying he didn't believe Meghan felt suicidal during her time in the royal family, comments which have sparked an investigation by U.K. broadcasting regulator Ofcom.

Following his shock exit from the show, he declared on Twitter on Wednesday morning that he still doesn't believe Meghan's comments and "freedom of speech is a hill I'm happy to die on".

He elaborated further as he spoke to journalists outside his London home, telling the BBC: "I had a good chat with ITV and we agreed to disagree. I believe in freedom of speech, I believe in the right to be allowed to have an opinion. If people want to believe Meghan Markle, that's entirely their right.

"I don't believe almost anything that comes out of her mouth and I think the damage she's done to the British monarchy and to the Queen at a time when Prince Philip is lying in hospital is enormous and frankly contemptible.

"If I have to fall on my sword for expressing an honestly held opinion about Meghan Markle and that diatribe of bilge that she came out with in that interview, so be it."

Morgan also said that he has no intention of resting on his laurels, adding: "I think it's fair to say, although the woke crowd will think that they've cancelled me, I think they will be rather disappointed when I re-emerge."

Meghan filed a formal complaint with ITV over the comments, with her raising concerns over how Morgan’s words would affect the mental health dialogue in the U.K. and how it may impact someone contemplating suicide.

Ranvir Singh stood in for Morgan on Wednesday's episode of Good Morning Britain.