Queen Latifah's The Equalizer revamp renewed for season two

Queen Latifah's revamped The Equalizer series has been picked up for a second season.

The action drama, which launched after the Super Bowl in February, has been well received by both critics and viewers, and CBS bosses have made the decision to renew.

"The Equalizer has proven more than equal to the task of engaging viewers and racking up wins on Sunday night," says Kelly Kahl, CBS Entertainment president. "We’re extremely proud to see this outstanding broadcast drama, led by Queen Latifah, punch through the competitive landscape and return for a second season."

Latifah takes on a former CIA operative-turned-vigilante character in the series, which is based on the 80s TV drama starring Edward Woodward.

In the revamp, Latifah's character Robyn McCall appears to be an average mom quietly raising her teenage daughter, but she is secretly using her skills to help those with nowhere else to turn.

Chris Noth, Lorraine Toussaint, and Adam Goldberg are among the rapper-turned-actress' co-stars.

Denzel Washington also revisited the TV show's concept in two The Equalizer films.