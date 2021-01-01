Olivia Munn calls for better apology from new Teen Vogue editor over decade-old racist remarks

Olivia Munn has urged new Teen Vogue editor-in-chief Alexi McCammond to officially accept tweets she posted a decade ago were racist.

The anti-Asian items, which date back to 2011, resurfaced over the weekend after McCammond was named the new boss of the Conde Nast title on Friday, and in a note posted to Twitter on Monday night, a group of more than 20 Teen Vogue staff members said they had written a letter to their magazine group condemning their new editor's "past racist and homophobic tweets".

McCammond apologised for the tweets she wrote as a 17-year-old in a note sent to the staff, stating: "You’ve seen some offensive, idiotic tweets from when I was a teenager that perpetuated harmful and racist stereotypes about Asian Americans. I apologized for them years ago, but I want to be clear today: I apologize deeply to all of you for the pain this has caused. There’s no excuse for language like that."

But her apology isn't enough for Asian-American Munn, because she didn't use the word "racism".

"I think it’s important for people to hear her say that these were racist comments and there’s nothing excusable," Munn told NBC News NOW.

"I think that for myself and other people in our community, it would just be nice for her to just say exactly what it is. Call it what it is, it was - a racist, stupid remark," she urged.

"I remember growing up and having people tease me for my mum's Asian eyes... and it’s a triggering thing to read. I think she (McCammond) should be judged more on how she's taking the responsibility today," Mynn went on, adding: "We’ve all said silly things and she was 17 at the time. So, I definitely think there is, you know, a lot that we have to kind of give her some grace on for that (sic)."