Drew Barrymore: 'I won't be back on a film set for a while'

Drew Barrymore has announced she's stepping away from film cameras for the moment.

The actress-turned-talk show host admitted she has no interest in making another film right now, because it would take her away from the job she loves best - being a mum.

"I don’t want to be on a film set right now, but that could change when my kids are older," Drew told Andy Cohen on his Sirius XM show.

"I stopped doing these (films) when my kids were born, because I've done it since I was in diapers - 11 months old is when I started," she went on, remarking: "it was a no brainer to me to put making movies on a back burner so that I could be present and raise my kids myself."

Drew admitted: "I didn’t want to be on a film set asking the nanny how the kids were. I was like, 'That is not my journey'," adding that not being a film actress has allowed her to do other things.

"When you step away from it, it’s a lot less scary... I’ve started brands, I was able to write a book," she said, explaining her hit Netflix show, Santa Clarita Diet, came along at the perfect moment.

"I was so knee deep into mothering my kids, I was like, 'I don’t know who I am any more'," she mused, reflecting: "I think I went way too far the opposite direction."