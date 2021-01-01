America Ferrera checking back into Superstore for series finale

America Ferrera is heading back to work for one more Superstore shift for the show's finale.

The actress began her exit from playing Cloud 9 big-box retail employee Amy Sosa at the end of the TV comedy's fifth season early last year, just days after the series was renewed for a sixth run on U.S. network NBC.

Although Ferrera had been scheduled to leave at the end of season five, when production was halted by the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, she agreed to appear in the first two episodes of season six to wrap up her story arc.

She also served as a producer of the series.

It was subsequently revealed the sixth season would be Superstore's last, and now THR has reported that new mum Ferrera, who welcomed her second child last May, will be making a guest appearance to help fans bid farewell to Superstore once and for all.

NBC has yet to share any details of the star's return, but the network shared a photo of Ferrera in the finale wearing the familiar blue vest of Cloud 9 workers.

The one-hour final episode will air on 25 March.

Superstore also features Ben Feldman, Lauren Ash, Colton Dunn, and Nico Santos.