Paris Jackson slams followers over Emile Hirsch comments

Paris Jackson has fired back at trolls who balked at the age difference between the singer and pal Emile Hirsch.

The 35-year-old Into the Wild star posted a shot of himself with Michael Jackson's 22-year-old daughter on Instagram on Wednesday morning, leading to speculation the pair are dating.

“Hiding out with you,” he captioned a cosy looking snap of the pair on Tuesday.

However, Paris was quick to respond to followers who had a problem with the age split, and insisted she and Emile are "best friends".

"He's actually one of the youngest homies of mine," she wrote in the comments.

"One of my best friends is in their 50s. you probably don't have friends older than you because elders may find you annoying or immature lol (laughing out loud)," she explained, continuing: "not to mention another close friend of mine is 76."

Sharing her philosophy, Jackson added: "age is a number, i enjoy the company of people all ages. i am the student and teach of people from 5 years younger than me to 50 years older than me. nothing wrong with that."

Jackson previously dated her The Soundflowers bandmate Gabriel Glenn for two years, until they split last year.