Dakota Johnson risked losing family cash after refusing to go to college

Miami Vice star Don Johnson threatened to cut off his daughter, Dakota, financially when she refused to go to college.

The Fifty Shades of Grey star was left high and dry when she opted to pursue an acting career instead of furthering her education.

"We have a rule in the family that, you know, if you stay in school, you get to stay on the payroll," Don explained during an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers on Tuesday.

"Towards the end of high school, I went to her and I said, 'So, do you want to go visit some colleges?' - or something like that. And she was like, 'Oh, no, I'm not going to college'," he recalled.

"I went, 'OK, you know what that means? You won't be on the payroll anymore,'" the actor went on.

Johnson, who shares Dakota with his ex-wife Melanie Griffith, admitted he was shocked when his daughter then told him not to worry about her making her way in the world when he asked her how she was going to survive.

"Three weeks later she had nailed down that part in David Fincher's The Social Network," he smiled.

The proud father then conceded the now 31-year-old Dakota rarely turns to him for career guidance.

"She doesn't really call me for advice," he shared, adding: "She calls me to say, 'Gosh, I would see you, but I've got three pictures that I'm shooting at the same time'."