Kenneth Branagh to direct Bee Gees biopic

Kenneth Branagh has signed up to direct a biopic about the Bee Gees.

The 60-year-old filmmaker will helm the untitled upcoming project at Paramount Pictures, which will be executive produced by Barry Gibb - the only surviving member of the hugely successful musical group.

The project was set up in 2019, and Branagh will reunite with his All Is True screenwriter Ben Elton, who is writing the current draft of the screenplay, according to Deadline.

Gibb participated in Frank Marshall's hit HBO documentary How Can You Mend A Broken Heart, about the Gibb brothers, which was released earlier this year.

The film will reportedly focus on the band's decades-long career, following the humble beginnings of brothers Barry, Maurice and Robin Gibb in Manchester, England, to worldwide superstardom, selling more than 120 million records and winning multiple awards.

The Bee Gees' Saturday Night Fever soundtrack, which accompanied the hit 1977 movie starring John Travolta, was a turning point in their career, and the album won them five Grammys, including Album of the Year.

The brothers went on to write many popular songs, including Jive Talkin', and they also released the soundtrack to the Saturday Night Fever sequel, Staying Alive, in 1983.

However, the brothers were hit by tragedy, as Maurice Gibb died unexpectedly from a heart attack in 2003 at age 53, and Robin Gibb sadly passed away in 2012 aged 61, after battling a series of health conditions.