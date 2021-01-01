Jesse Tyler Ferguson thrilled by Taylor Swift's baby gift

Taylor Swift gifted pal Jesse Tyler Ferguson a care package of baby clothes when his son was born.

The former Modern Family star and his husband Justin Mikita became parents to Beckett Mercer Ferguson-Mikita in July last year, and the Shake it Off hitmaker was among the first celebrities to congratulate them with a generous gift.

"She actually sent baby clothes to us," he told talk show host Ellen DeGeneres. "She sent a big care package and it's the nicest baby clothes I've ever seen.

"They're cashmere jumpsuits and Beckett is a little too big for them but we're determined to get a few more wears out of them because they're so nice so we're just stuffing his little sausage legs into them and he's bursting out of them... I was like, 'But this is what Taylor Swift got you, so you're just going to have to learn how to enjoy this'."

"Maybe she'll see this and send some larger sizes," Ellen quipped.

Swift has made sure she's sent practical gifts to famous new parents - she sent a blanket and handmade teddy bear to pal Gigi Hadid and a hand-embroidered blanket to Katy Perry.