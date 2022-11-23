NEWS Michael B. Jordan has been confirmed as director on 'Creed III' Newsdesk Share with :





The 34-year-old actor will make his directorial debut on the forthcoming film, which MGM have confirmed will premiere on November 23rd, 2022, and Jordan will reprise his role as Adonis Creed in the motion picture.



He said in a statement: "Directing has always been an aspiration, but the timing had to be right.



"'Creed III' is that moment - a time in my life where I’ve grown more sure of who I am, holding agency in my own story, maturing personally, growing professionally, and learning from the greats like Ryan Coogler, most recently Denzel Washington, and other top tier directors I respect.



"All of which sets the table for this moment."



Jordan admitted the themes of the film franchise are "deeply personal" to him.



He added: "This franchise and in particular the themes of 'Creed III' are deeply personal to me.



"I look forward to sharing the next chapter of Adonis Creed’s story with the awesome responsibility of being its director and namesake."



Tessa Thompson is also part of the cast, and in December she let slip the news that Jordan was going to helm the movie.



The 37-year-old actress joked she is going to tell him to "dial down the sexiness" when he is directing her on set, in reference to the actor being named PEOPLE Magazine's Sexiest Man Alive in 2020.



She said: "He is directing the next 'Creed'."



Referring to the title, she joked: "It’s going to be ammo, I think, for me when he is engaging with me as a director.

"I’m just going to tell him to dial down the sexiness.



"I’m going to pretend it hasn’t happened. They’re going to make another 'Creed' very soon, and I don’t need the Sexiest Man Alive to be … I don’t need it. I don’t need any of it. It’s too much for me to shoulder, it’s too much for me to handle.



"I’m so happy for him. And I will give him a lot of crap about it in person. I cannot wait."