James Gunn shoots down Zac Efron casting rumours for Guardians sequel

James Gunn has dismissed rumours suggesting Zac Efron has been cast as Adam Warlock in the next Guardians of the Galaxy sequel.



The gold-skinned cosmic character was introduced in a post-credits scene in 2017's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and is expected to play a major role in the story for the follow-up, which Gunn is due to begin filming later this year.



A questionable report recently emerged online, indicating the director was seeking "a thirty year-old Caucasian man, who is described as both a super hero type and a Zac Efron type," for the part, but Gunn has shot down the claims.



"There is no casting underway for Vol. 3," he tweeted in response to the article.



"And in what world would I only cast a 'Caucasian' if the character has gold skin? And if I wanted a Zac Efron type wouldn't I go to Zac Efron? Where do you get this nonsense?"



Gunn's post tickled celebrity fans Seth Rogen and Josh Gad, who went on to joke about missing out on the gig themselves.



"S**t I was gonna submit myself for the Zac Efron type," quipped Rogen, who worked with Efron in the Neighbors comedy franchise.



And Frozen's Gad remarked, "This was not the way I wanted to find out I'm out of the running for Adam Warlock."



The Disney/Marvel blockbuster, starring Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, and Dave Bautista, is currently set for release in 2023.