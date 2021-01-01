NEWS Viggo Mortensen cast in Ron Howard Thai cave rescue drama Newsdesk Share with :





Thirteen Lives, Ron Howard's film about the 2018 Thai cave rescue, is set to feature Viggo Mortensen, Colin Farrell, and Joel Edgerton.



Based on true events, Thirteen Lives will tell the story of twelve boys and their soccer coach, Ekkaphon Chanthawong, who became trapped by flooding in the Tham Luang Nang Non cave in Thailand for 18 days. Their successful rescue by a team of experts, including thirteen international cave divers and five Thai Navy SEALs, made headlines around the world. Two of the Thai Navy SEALs died as a result of the effort.



Deadline has reported that the newly announced cast members will star alongside Weir Sukollawat, Thiraphat Sajakul, Sahajak Boonthanakit, Vithaya Pansringarm, Teeradon “James” Supapunpinyo, Nophand Boonyai, Tom Bateman, Paul Gleeson, and Lewis Fitz-Gerald in the drama.



Mortensen will portray Richard Stanton, a specialist who works with Cave Rescue Organization and the British Cave Rescue Council, Farrell will play John Volanthen, a veteran cave diver who specialises in cave exploration and underwater rescue, and Edgerton will take the part of Dr Richard Harris, an Australia anaesthetist and cave diver.



All three men were later honoured for their work on the rescue.



The film will commence shooting in Australia and Thailand this month.