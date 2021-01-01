NEWS Rege-Jean Page treating mums to a bedtime story on Mothers' Day Newsdesk Share with :





Rege-Jean Page is reading this Sunday's CBeebies Bedtime Story in honour of Mothers' Day in the U.K.



The Bridgerton heartthrob will read Smriti Halls' book Rain Before Rainbows - a "heartfelt story about courage, change, and moving on". A promo shot for his upcoming appearance showed the 31-year-old actor looking suave in a teal roll neck and black trousers, while holding one of the children's TV channel smiley faces.



And it's not just Page's appearance mums can look forward to -Tom Hardy has also been confirmed to return to the programme next week.



Hardy has made two previous appearances on the show - on Valentine's Day in 2017 and to help youngsters struggling during the coronavirus pandemic. His next reading will be of Somebody Swallowed Stanley by Sarah Roberts, which features the line: "When we work together… we can overcome diseases, invent amazing new things and make the world a better place."



Felicity Jones and Rag'n'Bone Man are also set to read stories for the segment next week.