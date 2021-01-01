Rob Delaney and Cary Elwes join Mission: Impossible 7

Rob Delaney and Cary Elwes are the latest stars to join Mission: Impossible 7.

Director Christopher McQuarrie announced the new additions to the cast via social media, and revealed that Indira Varma, Charles Parnell, and Mark Gatiss have also boarded the spy thriller, and will be starring in the film's subsequent untitled sequel, Mission: Impossible 8.

"Welcome to The Community," the filmmaker wrote alongside the black-and-white snaps of the actors on Instagram on Thursday, while Paramount Pictures confirmed Top Gun: Maverick star Greg Tarzan Davis will also appear in the film.

While it's not yet known what characters the newcomers will be playing, the photos show Catastrophe star Delaney wearing a military uniform, while the rest are wearing suits.

They join returning Mission: Impossible stars Vanessa Kirby, Rebecca Ferguson, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Angela Bassett, and Henry Czerny, as well as leading man Tom Cruise.

Pom Klementieff, Hayley Atwell, and Shea Whigham were also added to the hefty star-studded cast list last year, with Esai Morales replacing Nicholas Hoult as the film’s villain.

The upcoming spy thriller has been filming throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, in locations including London, Venice, Norway, and Abu Dhabi.

Mission: Impossible 7 is set to be released in November, while Mission: Impossible 8 will hit cinemas in November 2022.