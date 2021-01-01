NEWS Toni Collette will make her feature directorial debut on 'Writers and Lovers' Newsdesk Share with :





The 48-year-old actress will move behind the camera for the adaptation of the best-selling novel by Lily King and will also write the screenplay with Nick Payne.



The plot focuses on the story of Casey Peabody, an aspiring writer in 1990s Boston whose world is rocked by a recent love affair and the death of her mother. Casey's life gets complicated when she falls for two very different men at the same time.



'The Sixth Sense' star will also produce the flick for her Vocab Films banner alongside Susannah Grant and Sarah Timberman for Topic Studios. The actress has also worked with Topic Studios on the drama 'Dream Horse'.



Toni – whose other movie credits include 'Knives Out', 'Muriel's Wedding' and 'Hereditary' among man others - said in a statement: "I have been wanting to direct for quite some time but have been a bit busy with my day job.



"I couldn't be more thrilled to be bringing Lily King's beautiful, funny, moving novel to filmic life. It's an empowering story that speaks to me as a woman and an artist. It's ultimately about coming to know and believe in oneself. This is not always an easy feat, but the most important journey any person can take. It inspires me on so many levels."



Maria Zuckerman, who will executive produce for Topic Studios, added: "We were instantly charmed and then deeply moved by Lily King's exquisite and heartfelt latest, and equally compelled by Toni and Nick's vision.



"We are honoured to support Toni's directorial debut and, with Susannah and Sarah, this is a dream team of partners with whom to bring this beautiful film to life."