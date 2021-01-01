Andy Murray is a dad of four

British tennis ace Andy Murray has welcomed his fourth child with wife Kim Sears.

The news was announced by The Times reporter Stuart Fraser, who revealed on Twitter today that 33-year-old Andy has pulled out of the upcoming ATP Tour event in Dubai to spend time with his family.

The couple has yet to speak out on the news or share further details about the surprise new arrival.

Andy had been planning to travel to Dubai for the tournament ahead of its kick-off next week, and is now believed to be hoping to play in the Miami Open later this month instead.

Andy and Kim married in 2015 and are already parents to three children - Sophia, five, Edie, three and Teddy, 16 months.

As with her previous pregnancies, 33-year-old Kim has kept a low profile and prefers to stay out of the spotlight.