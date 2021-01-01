NEWS Claire Foy and Paul Bettany teaming up for A Very British Scandal Newsdesk Share with :





Claire Foy and Paul Bettany have been tapped to star in TV miniseries A Very British Scandal.



The Crown star, who portrayed a young Queen Elizabeth II in the first two seasons of the hit royal drama, will portray Margaret Campbell, the Duchess of Argyll, opposite WandaVision star Bettany as her second husband, Ian Douglas Campbell, the 11th Duke of Argyll.



The couple's divorce became the talk of the town in 1963 after the Duke accused her of multiple instances of infidelity, uncovering nude photos of the Duchess, and others in which she was pictured performing oral sex on an unidentified man, which were submitted as evidence during their messy court battle. The scandal led to Campbell being nicknamed "The Dirty Duchess".



The three-part season will be called A Very British Scandal, given that the Duke and Duchess were both Scottish, and will be directed by Castle Rock's Anne Sewitsky, from a script by The ABC Murders writer Sarah Phelps, reports Deadline.



The show description reads: "A Very British Scandal turns this scandal inside out in order to explore the social and political climate of post-war Britain, looking at attitudes toward women, and asking whether institutional misogyny was widespread at the time.



"As her contemporaries, the press, and the judiciary sought to vilify her, Margaret kept her head held high with bravery and resilience, refusing to go quietly as she was betrayed by her friends and publicly shamed by a society that revelled in her fall from grace."



Production is set to begin later this year.



A Very British Scandal is the second season of A Very English Scandal, which featured Hugh Grant and Ben Whishaw as politician Jeremy Thorpe and his ex-lover Norman Scott, respectively. In 1979, Thorpe was accused of conspiring to murder Scott, but was later acquitted of the charges.