Aja Naomi King pregnant

Aja Naomi King is expecting her first child.



The How to Get Away with Murder star announced she was pregnant on Thursday by sharing a photo of her cradling her sizeable bump on Instagram, and in the lengthy caption, she revealed she had previously suffered two miscarriages.



"I really can’t begin to express the fullness of our immense joy to be welcoming a baby into our family," she wrote. "With that I also want to express that this beautiful journey has not been devoid of heartbreak. This is my beautiful little rainbow baby."



King explained that hearing or reading other women open about their experiences with miscarriage "brought me solace in a time that was incredibly painful to know I wasn’t alone," so she has decided to do the same in the hope of making others feel "a little less alone".



"I suffered two miscarriages and even now trying to capture what it felt like in words is simply absurd to me because I will never have language enough for it," she continued.



"At first I wasn’t sure about sharing my experience because I felt like so many other people had way worse experiences than I did, but I realized that I can’t treat pain like an Olympic sport, as if it’s a competition and only those who have the worst stories win the right to talk about it. No matter the size of it in your mind, pain is pain and loss is loss, whatever the degree. And once you are touched by it, it stays with you forever."



The 36-year-old confessed that she has found it difficult to not "carry the fear" of her miscarriages throughout this pregnancy.



"I try to not ignore the facts, and the facts are that I am healthy and my baby is healthy, my baby is growing and now kicking and constantly reminding me of their very real presence within me," she wrote.



King, who is also known for films such as The Birth of a Nation and Sylvie's Love, didn't reveal who the father of her baby is.