Toni Collette to make directorial debut with Writers and Lovers

Toni Collette will make her directorial debut with an adaptation of Lily King's bestseller Writers and Lovers.



The Hereditary star has also teamed up with The Crown writer Nick Payne to adapt The New York Times bestseller, which was released in March last year, and will produce via her Vocab Films label.



"I have been wanting to direct for quite some time but have been a bit busy with my day job," Collette told Deadline. "l couldn't be more thrilled to be bringing Lily King's beautiful, funny, moving novel to life.



"It's an empowering story that speaks to me as a woman and an artist. It's ultimately about coming to know and believe in oneself. This is not always an easy feat, but the most important journey any person can take. It inspires me on so many levels."



Writer and Lovers follows Casey Peabody, an underemployed, aspiring novelist in '90s Boston whose world is rocked by a recent love affair and her mother's sudden death. Her life becomes more complicated as she then falls for two very different men at the same time.



The Australian actress' upcoming projects include Dream Horse, Netflix series Pieces of Her, and Guillermo del Toro's Nightmare Alley, starring Cate Blanchett and Bradley Cooper.