Kiersey Clemons joins Ezra Miller in The Flash movie

Kiersey Clemons has signed on to reprise her role in The Flash movie.



The Hearts Beat Loud actress filmed scenes as intrepid reporter Iris West, the love interest of Ezra Miller's Barry Allen/The Flash, for 2017's Justice League, but her role was cut by director Zack Snyder before he left the project and was replaced by Joss Whedon. However, Snyder has reinstated her scenes for his upcoming cut of the movie, which premieres on 18 March.



Now it's been revealed that she has signed up to portray Iris once again in The Flash's standalone movie, according to The Hollywood Reporter.



The Dope actress confirmed the news by sharing the article on her Instagram Stories, without further comment.



Clemons joins a cast which also includes Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck as their previous iterations of Bruce Wayne/Batman, while The Young and the Restless star Sasha Calle has been cast as Supergirl. Billy Crudup is rumoured to be reprising his role of Henry Allen, Barry's father.



The Flash is being directed by It filmmaker Andy Muschietti from a screenplay written by Birds of Prey scribe Christina Hodson. Barbara Muschietti and Michael Disco are producing, while Marianne Jenkins is serving as executive producer.



Plot details of the movie are being kept under wraps. However, in the comics, Allen and West grew up together after Allen's mother was killed and his father was blamed for her murder. They often work together to take down villains.



The Flash is set to begin filming in London in April ahead of a release on 4 November 2022.