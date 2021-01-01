NEWS Sharon Osbourne apologises for 'panicked' defence of Piers Morgan on The Talk Newsdesk Share with :





Sharon Osbourne has insisted she does not "condone racism, misogyny or bullying" after publicly defending Piers Morgan on The Talk earlier this week.



The anchor quit Good Morning Britain on Tuesday amid uproar over his comments about Meghan, Duchess of Sussex's interview with Oprah Winfrey, with him sparking outrage and viewer complaints by saying he doesn't believe she suffered suicidal thoughts.



Osbourne publicly supported her longtime friend on Twitter, and when she was asked about her tweet on The Talk earlier this week, she became defensive and emotional in an intense discussion with co-host Sheryl Underwood.

She has now issued a lengthy statement apologising for how she handled the conversation.



"I have always been embraced with so much love & support from the black community & I have deep respect & love for the black community," she wrote. "To anyone of color that I offended and/or to anyone that feels confused or let down by what I said, I am truly sorry. I panicked, felt blindsided, got defensive & allowed my fear & horror of being accused of being racist take over. There are very few things that hurt my heart more than racism so to feel associated with that spun me fast! I am not perfect, I am still learning like the rest of us & will continue to learn, listen and do better.



"Please hear me when I say I do not condone racism, misogyny, or bullying... I will always support freedom of speech, but now I see how I unintentionally didn't make that clear distinction (with the tweet)."



Morgan was less than impressed with Osbourne's apology and claimed she had been "shamed and bullied" into making a statement.



"Sharon's been shamed & bullied into apologising for defending me against colleagues accusing me of racism because I don't believe Meghan Markle's bullsh**t," he tweeted on Friday. "I demand an apology from those @TheTalkCBS bullies for their disgraceful slurs against ME."