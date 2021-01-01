Jared Leto needed 'a break' from 'dark' role in The Little Things

Jared Leto struggled to get relief from the "dark place" he had to go to for The Little Things.

The Oscar-winning actor stars opposite Denzel Washington in the film, which tells the story of Leto's villainous character Albert Sparma, who is being investigated by Denzel's Joe 'Deke' Deacon. But getting into the right mindset to play a suspected serial killer took its toll on Leto.

"You're spending time in a dark place, and the materials, the research can start to creep into your dreams at some point," he told Entertainment Tonight. "For anybody, that's, like, binge-watched Making a Murderer, at a certain point you need a break. You need to turn on Tiger King or something."

But while there were some difficulties in taking on the role, Leto was determined not to let the opportunity of working with Washington pass him by.

"I don't know what it is about him in particular that I keyed into as a young actor, but I always wanted to see what he was going to do next," he added. "He's always great. He always surprises you. He's one of the few actors that has really had that consistency, and he really puts his full body and heart and soul into every performance that he does. So, just the Denzel of it all was enough reward for me."