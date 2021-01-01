NEWS Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez call it quits Newsdesk Share with :





Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have called off their engagement and split, according to reports.



The superstar couple became engaged in early 2019 after two years of dating and has twice been forced to postpone its destination wedding plans due to COVID-19 concerns, but now it appears J.Lo and the former baseball ace have decided to go their separate ways, according to the New York Post's Page Six.



Sources have told the outlet the pair's romance has faltered and the once-inseparable stars are spending time apart amid claims of a split.



"He's now in Miami getting ready for baseball season, and she's filming her movie in the Dominican Republic," one insider said.



Representatives for J.Lo and A-Rod have yet to comment on the gossip, which emerged a month after the On The Floor hitmaker revealed they had taken advantage of the COVID-19 shutdown and enrolled in couples therapy to strengthen their relationship, while holed up with their kids from previous relationships.



"At the start (of the pandemic) we were all filled with anxiety," Lopez told Allure magazine last month.



"We were all in the Twilight Zone like everyone else," she went on, explaining: "We never get to do stuff like that (together). I was trying to take advantage of the time. We got to work on ourselves. We did therapy."

She added: "I think it was really helpful for us in our relationship."



The marriage would have been J.Lo's fourth, following unions to Marc Anthony - the father of her twins Emme and Max, Cris Judd, and Ojani Noa, while Rodriguez was previously married to Cynthia Scurtis, with whom he shares his daughters Natasha and Ella.