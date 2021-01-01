Coming 2 America bosses left Rick Ross banquet table after shoot

Rapper Rick Ross has a new banquet table thanks to Coming 2 America's set designers.

The Money Dance hitmaker's palatial mansion in Woosley, Georgia doubled as the royal palace in the fictional land of Zamunda for the new Eddie Murphy comedy, the long-awaited sequel to his 1988 classic, and Ross' own master bedroom was used in the film as that of the funnyman's character, Prince Akeem Joffer.

The hip-hop star's lavish dining room was also featured in the film, and Ross revealed Coming 2 America set designers gave the space a little makeover to reflect the style of African royalty which he liked so much, he wanted to keep it that way.

"They changed the wallpaper in the dining room so I asked them to keep it up there," he told Variety, admitting that the original Coming to America may be his all-time favourite movie.

"They also created that huge dining room table for a dining scene that seats 50 to 60 people, and they left that for me as a gift. It's humungous," Ross shared.

The massive estate, formerly the home of boxing icon Evander Holyfield, boasts over 109 rooms and 235 acres of land, and previously served as the location of the 2018 film Superfly.