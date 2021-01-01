Tyler Posey 'learned a lot about' himself during sobriety journey

Tyler Posey isn't "technically sober" any more, but still keeps in touch with the people he met while trying to kick his drinking habit.

The Teen Wolf star opened up about his journey during an interview on the Just for Variety podcast, hosted by Marc Malkin, explaining that for him it was all about trying to "break habits".

"When I first got sober, I definitely really wanted to break these habits that I had," he said.

"That was most of it, because I never really considered myself an alcoholic. There was moments of substance abuse that I felt like I had control over, but I just always viewed myself as a lazy pothead. I didn’t know how long I wanted to be sober," the actor went on.

Explaining: "I’ve since started coming back into the other world, the other side of things, so I’m technically not sober anymore," Posey added: "but I keep in touch with everybody. I learned a lot about myself."

Tyler has enjoyed huge success on OnlyFans in recent months and created headlines when he came out as sexually fluid on the platform.

Reflecting on the experience, he said: "I did this live on OnlyFans and they were asking me stuff that horny people would ask you: ‘Have you been with a man? Have you been with the opposite sex? What was it like?’ And I was just being honest about it, because no one’s ever asked me before."