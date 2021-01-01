Soleil Moon Frye had first consensual sexual experience with Charlie Sheen

Former child star Soleil Moon Frye has shared intimate details of a night she spent with her teenage crush Charlie Sheen.

The Punky Brewster actress, 44, told the Los Angeles Times her first consensual sexual experience was with the Two and a Half Men actor, when she was 18 and he was 29, and she shared her diary entry from the day for the outlet.

"He (Charlie) was my first, who would have known?," she read.

"It's been the most strange and incredible day ever. I don't truly know how to explain my feelings, he's somebody I've had a crush on for years. He's someone who intrigues me and excites me."

She recalled the star was "so kind and loving" at the time and the two have remained friends ever since.

Soleil, who is in the midst of a divorce from Jason Goldberg, her husband of 22 years, revisited her teenage journal musings and extensive video footage she filmed during her 1990s life in the Hollywood fast lane for new Hulu documentary, Kid 90.