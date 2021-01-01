NEWS Mayim Bialik in eating disorder recovery Newsdesk Share with :





The Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik has privately been recovering from eating disorders for the past two years.



The actress revealed she has struggled with anorexia and other food issues in the past, but she's only now confident enough to share her struggles publicly after being inspired by the latest guest on her new Mayim Bialik's Breakdown podcast, author and activist Glennon Doyle, who has been open about her prior battle with bulimia.



"I only feel inspired because of her, to do that," Bialik admitted at the top of the show, in a chat with her boyfriend and podcast co-host Jonathan Cohen.



"I've known about my problems for years, and I've been in recovery, as it were, for two years," she shared.

Discussing her complicated relationship with food in her chat with Doyle, the star said: "I happen to be a compulsive overeater, and I'm an anorexic and I'm a restricter and I've never said that."



"I eat too much when no one's looking," she disclosed, remarking: "I'm eating so I don't have to feel anything."



Bialik recalled having to previously field questions about her figure after appearing in a film while she was 30 pounds (13.6 kilograms) heavier than usual, and she finally feels at ease to address her problems.



"This is the first time I've ever talked about it, because people are like, 'Well, why are you so overweight?' Well, because I'm a compulsive overeater in addition to being an anorexic and restricter," she laughed.



Now 45, Bialik, who rose to fame as a teen on hit show Blossom, is learning not to cave in to the pressure to look a certain way in Hollywood.



"I'm trying to release the pressure of being 15 pounds lighter, which is what I, quote, 'should be' by Hollywood standards," she explained.



"I'm trying to release the pressure of caring that I'm wearing the clothes that make me look like those other women, even though I'm not those other women," she added.