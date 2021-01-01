Wonder Woman, Millie Bobby Brown & BTS triumph at 2021 Kids' Choice Awards

Wonder Woman 1984 was crowned the top film at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards on Saturday.
Millie Bobby Brown, Justin Bieber, BTS, and Ariana Grande were among the multiple winners at the remote ceremony, hosted by Saturday Night Live star Nickelodeon alum Keenan Thompson, while Robert Downey, Jr. was named Favorite Movie Actor a day after he found himself on the Golden Raspberry Awards list for Worst Actor.
Brown was named Favorite Female TV and Favorite Movie Star, while her show, Stranger Things, picked up Favorite Family TV Show. Bieber and Grande took home the Favorite Male and Female honours and the Favorite Collaboration for their 2020 lockdown hit Stuck With U, and BTS scored a triple for Favorite Music Group, Song, and Global Music Star.
The ceremony's highlights came at the end of the show when the stars of beloved kids show iCarly reunited to present the award for Favorite Movie, before Bieber joined rapper Quavo to perform Intentions, as well as Hold On and Anyone.
The full list of winners at the Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards 2021 is:
FAVORITE KIDS TV SHOW
Alexa & Katie
FAVORITE FAMILY TV SHOW
Stranger Things
FAVORITE REALITY SHOW
America's Got Talent
FAVORITE ANIMATED SERIES
SpongeBob SquarePants
FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR
Millie Bobby Brown
FAVORITE MALE TV STAR
Jace Norman
FAVORITE MOVIE
Wonder Woman 1984
FAVORITE MOVIE ACTRESS
Millie Bobby Brown
FAVORITE MOVIE ACTOR
Robert Downey, Jr.
FAVORITE ANIMATED MOVIE
Soul
FAVORITE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE
Anna Kendrick
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST
Ariana Grande
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST
Justin Bieber
FAVORITE MUSIC GROUP
BTS
FAVORITE MUSIC COLLABORATION
Stuck with U - Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber
FAVORITE SONG
Dynamite - BTS
FAVORITE GLOBAL MUSIC STAR
BTS
FAVORITE FEMALE SOCIAL STAR
Charli D'Amelio
FAVORITE MALE SOCIAL STAR
James Charles
FAVORITE FEMALE SPORTS STAR
Simone Biles
FAVORITE MALE SPORTS STAR
LeBron James
FAVORITE VIDEO GAME
Among Us