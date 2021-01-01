Police bombarded with hoax calls to Jennifer Lopez's Los Angeles home

Police have launched an investigation to identify the culprits behind hoax emergency calls repeatedly reporting trouble at Jennifer Lopez's Los Angeles home.

Cops have received at least 15 fake calls from pranksters pretending to be at the address, ever since J.Lo performed at U.S. President Joe Biden's inauguration in January.

Authorities told TMZ the reports have been for everything from loud music to a domestic disturbance between a man and a woman, but on each occasion, no one was home.

They are now trying to track down the source of the calls to put a stop to the hoaxes, telling the outlet they believe the calls could be politically motivated.

The news emerges shortly after J.Lo, who is currently in the Dominican Republic filming new movie Shotgun Wedding, was reported to have split from her fiance, former baseball star Alex Rodriguez, although the couple has since played down the breakup claims, insisting they are "working through" some relationship issues.

The pair became engaged in the Bahamas in March 2019, and over the past year, they have spent time at home during the pandemic with their families. Lopez is mum to 13-year-old twins Maximilian David and Emme Maribel whom she had with ex Marc Anthony, and Rodriguez shares 12-year-old Ella, and 16-year-old Natasha, with his former wife Cynthia Scurtis.