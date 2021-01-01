NEWS Sir Anthony Hopkins the oldest person to receive an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor Newsdesk Share with :





Sir Anthony Hopkins has become the oldest person to receive an Academy Award nomination in the Best Actor category.



The 83-year-old actor has been recognised by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for his part in 'The Father' and will go head to head with Riz Ahmed ('Sound of Metal'), the late Chadwick Boseman ('Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom') Gary Oldman ('Mank') and Steven Yeun ('Minari') in the coveted category whilst Viola Davis ('Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom'), Andra Day ('The United States vs. Billie Holiday') and Vanessa Kirby ('Pieces of a Woman'), Frances McDormand ('Nomadland') and Carey Mulligan ('Promising Young Woman') will take on each other in the Best Actress category.



Elsewhere, 'Mank' leads the Oscar nominations with 10 nods.



The movie - which centres around Herman J. Mankiewicz and how he penned the screenplay for 'Citizen Kane' - has received a huge 10 nominations ahead of the upcoming ceremony on April 26.



It includes coveted nods in the Best Picture category as well as Best Director for David Fincher, Best Actor for Gary Oldman and Best Supporting Actress for Amanda Seyfried. The movie - which had a short cinema release before being made available on streaming service Netflix - also made a strong appearance in the design categories including Production Design, Makeup and Hairstylisting and Costume Design as well as technical categories such as Cinematography, Sound and Score.



'The Father' received six nominations across the board including an acting nod for Olivia Colman for Best Supporting Actress. It has also been nominated for Best Picture, where it is up against 'Mank' as well as 'Judas and the Black Messiah', 'Minari, 'Nomadland', 'Sound of Metal' and 'The Trial of the Chicago 7', who all received six nominations across the board as well as 'Promising Young Woman', which received five nods across all categories.

'Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom' also garnered five nominations, including a Best Actress nod for Viola Davis and Best Actor for the late Chadwick Boseman, who died last year after a secret battle with cancer.



This year also marks the first time two women have been nominated for Best Director in the same year with Emerald Fennell ('Promising Young Woman') and Chloé Zhao ('Nomadland') featuring alongside Lee Isaac Chung ('Minari'), David Fincher ('Mank') and Thomas Vinterberg ('Another Round').



The Academy Awards will take place on April 26 from different locations owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.



An abridged list of nominations for the 2021 Oscars are as follows:



Best Picture

'The Father'

'Judas and the Black Messiah'

'Mank'

'Minari'

'Nomadland'

'Promising Young Woman'

'Sound of Metal'

'The Trial of the Chicago 7'



Best Director

Lee Isaac Chung, 'Minari'

Emerald Fennell, 'Promising Young Woman'

David Fincher, 'Mank'

Chloé Zhao, 'Nomadland'

Thomas Vinterberg, 'Another Round'



Best Actor

Riz Ahmed, 'Sound of Metal'

Chadwick Boseman, 'Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom'

Anthony Hopkins, 'The Father'

Gary Oldman, 'Mank'

Steven Yeun, 'Minari'



Best Actress

Viola Davis, 'Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom'

Andra Day, 'The United States vs. Billie Holiday'

Vanessa Kirby, 'Pieces of a Woman'

Frances McDormand, 'Nomadland'

Carey Mulligan, 'Promising Young Woman'



Best Supporting Actor

Sacha Baron Cohen, 'The Trial of the Chicago 7'

Daniel Kaluuya, 'Judas and the Black Messiah'

Leslie Odom Jr., 'One Night in Miami'

Paul Raci, 'Sound of Metal'

Lakeith Stanfield, 'Judas and the Black Messiah'



Best Supporting Actress

Maria Bakalova, 'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm'

Glenn Close, 'Hillbilly Elegy'

Olivia Colman, 'The Father'

Amanda Seyfried, 'Mank'

Yuh-Jung Youn, 'Minari'



Original Screenplay

'Judas and the Black Messiah'

'Minari'

'Promising Young Woman'

'Sound of Metal'

'The Trial of the Chicago 7'



Adapted Screenplay

'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm'

'The Father'

'Nomadland'

'One Night in Miami'

'The White Tiger'



Animated Feature

'Onward'

'Over the Moon'

'A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon'

'Soul'

'Wolfwalkers'



Production Design

'The Father'

'Mank'

'Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom'

'News of the World'

'Tenet'



Costume Design

'Emma'

'Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom'

'Mank'

'Mulan'

'Pinocchio'



Cinematography

'Judas and the Black Messiah'

'Mank'

'News of the World'

'Nomadland'

'The Trial of the Chicago 7'



Editing

'The Father'

'Nomadland'

'Promising Young Woman'

'Sound of Metal'

'The Trial of the Chicago 7'



Makeup and Hairstyling

'Emma'

'Hillbilly Elegy'

'Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom'

'Mank'

'Pinocchio'



Sound

'Greyhound'

'Mank'

'News of the World'

'Soul'

'Sound of Metal'



Visual Effects

'Love and Monsters'

'The Midnight Sky'

'Mulan'

'The One and Only Ivan'

'Tenet'



Score

'Da 5 Bloods'

'Mank'

'Minari'

'News of the World'

'Soul'



Song

'Husavik' ('Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga')

'Fight for You' ('Judas and the Black Messiah')

'Lo Sì (Seen)' ('The Life Ahead')

'Speak Now' ('One Night in Miami')

'Hear My Voice' ('The Trial of the Chicago 7')