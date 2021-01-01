A-Rod jets off to Dominican Republic to be with J.Lo amid split reports

Alex Rodriguez has jetted to the Dominican Republic to spend time with Jennifer Lopez amid speculation their romance is fading.

The singer and actress, who is in the country to shoot her latest film Shotgun Wedding with costar Josh Duhamel, shrugged off reports the couple had ended their engagement and split over the weekend, but confessed she and the former baseball star are "working through some things" in a statement.

Alex also made it clear he's not single when he was quizzed about his relationship status in Miami on Saturday morning. On Monday he then posted a video of his trip to the Dominican Republic, including a shot of his resort by the ocean, to his Instagram Story. He also shared photos of himself signing baseball cards during his flight.

"Happy Monday. New week. New day," he wrote, tagging Lopez in the post, adding: "Onward. Upward."

Lopez and Rodriguez became engaged in early 2019 but had to shelve plans for a lavish destination wedding twice during the past year, due to coronavirus concerns. Between them, they share four children from previous relationships: Lopez's 13-year-old twins Maximilian David and Emme Maribel, and the former MLB player's daughters: 12-year-old Ella and 16-year-old Natasha.