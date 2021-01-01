Riz Ahmed proud to become first Muslim nominated for Best Actor Oscar

Riz Ahmed has made Oscars history as the first Muslim and first person of Pakistani descent to be recognised in the Best Actor category for his role in Sound of Metal.

Ahmed, who hails from Wembley, told Deadline: "If there's a way in which people can find themselves in this moment, and can feel inspired and connected on a deeper level, I'm all for it."

He went on: "Whether they see me as the first British Pakistani, or the first guy from Wembley, you know, there's so many ways to view it. But as long as it feels like an opportunity for more people than ever before to really connect and feel included in this moment, that's a blessing."

Ahmed is part of the most diverse group of acting nominees to ever be celebrated by officials at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, with nine actors of colour in the running for top prizes this year.

"It's why we do it, to stretch our hearts and stretch our minds, and in the process stretch culture," he reflected of the diverse Oscars field.

"We should stretch culture so that it's big enough and wide enough and expansive enough so that there's space for all of us to find ourselves in it, to feel that we belong and that we're included, and that we matter," the actor went on.

"These changes aren't just something that's good politically or socially," he explained, pondering: "It's something which allows stories and storytelling to get back to its original intention, which is to embrace all of us."

Ahmed will contend with Gary Oldman, Steven Yeun, Anthony Hopkins, and the late Chadwick Boseman for the Best Actor prize, which is to be announced at the 93rd Academy Awards ceremony on 25 April.