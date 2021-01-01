Amanda Seyfried on first-ever Oscar nomination: 'It's a big turning point'

Amanda Seyfried has called her first-ever Oscar nomination a "big turning point" in her career.

The 35-year-old was recognised in the Best Supporting Actress category for her portrayal of screen icon Marion Davies in David Fincher's biographical drama Mank, and she confessed that the Academy Award nod has changed the course of her career.

"It's a big turning point for me in my career to be a part of something that's so recognised and for my own singular performance to be recognised. It's really nice. To be recognised by your peers – you don't expect it but when it happens, it just deepens my clarity on having chosen my career," she told The Hollywood Reporter.

The black-and-white movie has been nominated in 10 categories, including a Best Actor nod for her co-star Gary Oldman, who plays screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz.

Amanda said she's not surprised by the positive reaction to the film, which she called "a masterpiece", and confessed it took her a long time to feel like she belonged in the film.

"It took me a while to feel like I deserved to be on set – that (Fincher) had chosen me and he trusted me – but you get there. At a certain point you just have to rise to the occasion, and I believe that 100 per cent of the people that are involved in this movie, every little piece, is why it is what it is," she explained.

"So kudos to David. It's not like I ever questioned whether or not he was going to nail it. I just questioned whether or not I was going to be enough."