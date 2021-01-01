NEWS Chadwick Boseman nominated posthumously for Oscar Newsdesk Share with :





The late Chadwick Boseman has been nominated for an Oscar for Best Actor for his work in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, making him the first Black performer to ever be honoured posthumously by the Academy.



Variety reported that the beloved star, who was never nominated for an Oscar when he was alive, is just the eighth deceased person to receive an Academy Award nod. Jeanne Eagels, James Dean, Spencer Tracy, Peter Finch, Ralph Richardson, Massimo Troisi and Heath Ledger have also been celebrated with a nomination, with just two going on to win: Finch for his role in the 1976 film Network, and Ledger picking up Best Supporting Actor for 2008's The Dark Knight.



Boseman has been widely lauded for his portrayal of ambitious jazz trumpeter Levee Green in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. Last month he received a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture for his part in the drama, which his widow, Taylor Simone Ledward, accepted on his behalf. Boseman passed away in 2020 after a battle with cancer while the movie was in post-production.



Boseman will contend for the Oscar for Best Actor with Anthony Hopkins, Gary Oldman, Steven Yeun, and Riz Ahmed, the first Muslim actor nominated in the category. The winner will be announced at the 93rd Academy Awards ceremony on 25 April.