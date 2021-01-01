NEWS 'Sonic The Hedgehog 2' has officially started production Newsdesk Share with :





The highly anticipated sequel to the 2020 big screen video game adaptation - starred Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic the Hedgehog and Jim Carrey as Doctor Robotnik - is on the way, and director Jeff Fowler has revealed work is already underway on a follow-up.



Taking to Twitter this week, he wrote: "Lights, camera, hedgehog. Production on Sonic the Hedgehog 2 starts TODAY! #SonicMovie2"



Schwartz and Carrey are set to reprise their roles in the blockbuster sequel, while James Marsden and Tika Sumpter will return as Tom and Maddie Wachowski.



And the Sonic actor previously revealed he was hopeful of a second movie after the first one performed so well at the box office, making $319 million worldwide.



He explained: "My hope is that we get the opportunity because it did so well, and especially domestically it did so well. So I hope that we get to do it because there's so much more stuff we can do in that world.



"And I know Jeff would just be incredible to direct another one. He would just do such a great job.”



Meanwhile, 'Sonic the Hedgehog 2' will also see the character of Tails make his debut in a feature film, with the sequel's logo revealing his involvement in the follow-up after a tease at the end of the first movie.



Currently, there is no release date confirmed.



And the launch of the first movie was actually pushed back after a fan backlash to the initial design of the hedgehog.

In February last year, Carrey admitted he thought the redesign made the motion picture "much better".



He said: "It turned out to be a co-op where everybody was in on the creation. I think everybody felt good about it because ultimately (director) Jeff Fowler (had) no ego involved at all.



"He just went, 'These people grew up with it, and it's important to them that we get it right.' And I think it was just a much better movie because of it."