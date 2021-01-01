NEWS Jesse Tyler Ferguson 'saddened' by Vatican's stance on gay marriage Newsdesk Share with :





Jesse Tyler Ferguson has been left "deeply saddened" by Vatican officials' decision to ban Roman Catholic leaders from blessing same-sex unions.



A decree signed by Pope Francis on Monday declared that while LGBTQ members are welcome to attend church, God "does not and cannot bless sin", according to Catholic leaders.



The Modern Family star took to Twitter to share his reaction to the news, writing, "As a graduate of a catholic high school, I am deeply saddened by this archaic rhetoric and not at all surprised.



"The good news? I'm still happily married & I don't need the Pope to acknowledge the love that exists in my family."



The actor has been married to lawyer Justin Mikita since 2013, and the couple shares a baby boy named Beckett, who was born last summer.



The Lion King star Billy Eichner also weighed in, adding: "On a serious note, to everyone who goes out of their way to talk about how 'cool' this pope is... NO. The Catholic Church has abused the LGBTQ community for MILLENIA. So, go to church if you need to I guess but THAT's what you're enabling. Bye!"



Elton John, Imagine Dragons star Dan Reynolds, and Lauren Jauregui have also slammed the Catholic Church over Monday's ruling.