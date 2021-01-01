Prince Philip leaves hospital

Prince Philip left hospital in London on Tuesday after a four-week stay.

According to reports, the 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II was seen walking to a waiting car at the rear of King Edward VII's Hospital. Police officers guarded the entrance of the private London hospital and blocked access to other vehicles, while hospital staff set up a white folding screen next to a car before the royal left the facility and was driven away.

The Duke of Edinburgh was hospitalised last month and was then moved to St. Bartholomew's Hospital where he underwent testing for an infection and a "successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition".

Following the procedure, he was transferred back to King Edward VII's Hospital for further treatment.

His health issues are reportedly unrelated to Covid-19.

He was hospitalised for 28 nights in total, making this the longest time he has ever spent in hospital. He was previously admitted for 11 days after an abdominal operation.