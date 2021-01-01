Tiffany Haddish takes aim at Nicki Minaj

Tiffany Haddish has branded Nicki Minaj "disrespectful" in leaked audio from her Clubhouse app.

In the clip from Haddish's invite-only Clubhouse app chat, one fan could be heard calling the Girls Trip star "the Nicki Minaj of comedy", prompting another to joke, "But unlike Nicki, she shows up on time".

Tiffany appeared to enjoy the back-and-forth, adding, "And unlike Nicki, I treat everybody with respect and dignity."

It's not clear what prompted the barbed jibe, but the comedian and the rap star had a very awkward run-in onstage at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards after Nicki appeared to take offence at host Haddish's opening monologue, during which she poked fun at girl group Fifth Harmony.

"Don't be coming for Fifth Harmony because (singer) Normani is that b**ch!" Nicki snarled.

50 Cent weighed in on the latest drama on Monday, suggesting it's never a good idea to take on Minaj.

"SMH (shaking my head), I don't know why people mess with (Nicki), LOL!" he wrote.

The beef blew up hours after Haddish became the first African-American woman to score the Best Comedy Album Grammy since Whoopi Goldberg in 1986.