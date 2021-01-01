Letitia Wright grateful to Chadwick Boseman for 'changing her life forever' with Black Panther casting

Letitia Wright wishes she had the opportunity to tell Chadwick Boseman how grateful she is to him for changing her life forever by signing off on her casting for Black Panther.

Boseman, who passed away at the age of 43 last August following a battle with cancer, received a posthumous Best Actor Oscar nomination for his role in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom on Monday.

To coincide with his achievement, Wright has written a lengthy tribute to her late co-star for Vogue.co.uk, and in her essay, she confessed she wished she'd had the chance to let him know how he turned her career around by saying yes to her playing his onscreen sister Shuri in the 2018 Marvel movie.

"I wish I had got to say goodbye. I wish that I could tell him how much he inspired me. How cherished he is by the world," she wrote. "How grateful I am to him for seeing me, a young Black woman from Guyana – a small fish in a big pond. How his yes for me to be a part of his world changed my life forever. For his selfless act of sharing his spirit and gift with us."

Wright recalled meeting Boseman for the first time in a Los Angeles audition room in 2016 and how she felt she'd "found the big brother I never had". When they met again, he seemed tired and she was concerned their connection wasn't the same, "but, unbeknown to me, he had already told his team and Marvel that he felt like he had found his sister in me."

She continued to praise her co-star for making her feel at ease on the set of the movie, giving people his full attention, and having a "beautiful" laugh.

Recalling the day his death was announced, Wright confessed she didn't understand why she was receiving condolence messages and had missed calls from the Black Panther cast, so she called Boseman to find out.

"His phone kept ringing as I waited for him to pick up, but he didn’t answer," she admitted. "I then called Daniel (Kaluuya), pleading with him to tell me it wasn’t real. The silence on the phone consumed my apartment. I will never forget that moment. The news was real... I got on my knees and wept. I prayed and cried out to God. My heart was broken."