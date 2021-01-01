NEWS Prince Harry has spoken to brother and father for first time since Oprah Winfrey interview Newsdesk Share with :





Prince Harry has spoken to his brother Prince William and father Prince Charles since his interview with Oprah Winfrey, but the talks were "unproductive", according to U.S. broadcaster Gayle King.



Gayle, who is friends with Oprah and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, revealed on CBS This Morning on Tuesday she had spoken to Harry and Meghan and had discerned from the couple that Harry spoke with Prince William and Prince Charles over the weekend.



"Well, I'm not trying to break news, but I did actually call them to see how they were feeling, and it's true, Harry has talked to his brother and he has talked to his father too," she said. "The word I was given was that those conversations were not productive. But they are glad that they have at least started a conversation.



"And I think what is still upsetting to them is the palace keep saying they want to work it out privately, but yet, they believe these false stories are coming out that are very disparaging against Meghan, still."



King added, reported People, that "no one in the royal family has talked to Meghan yet, at this particular time."



During the bombshell interview earlier this month, Meghan claimed their son Archie was denied a royal title and royal protection and that there were "concerns and conversations" about his skin colour before he was born. It has not been revealed which member of the royal family they were referring to, but Oprah later clarified it was not Queen Elizabeth II or Prince Philip.



King continued: "I think it's frustrating for them to see that it's a racial conversation about the royal family when all they wanted all along was for the royals to intervene and tell the press to stop with the unfair, inaccurate, false stories that definitely have a racial slant.



"And until you can acknowledge that, I think it's going to be hard to move forward. But they both want to move forward with this and they both want healing in this family. At the end of the day, that is Harry's family."



Last Friday, William insisted, "We are very much not a racist family" to reporters and admitted he hadn't spoken to Harry yet.



King also addressed the recent bullying allegations against Meghan, explaining it "was raised in 2018 and now there's an ongoing investigation... when anyone who has worked with her will tell you exactly who she is."

"You know, she's really a very sweet, caring person," she said. "And as I say, Meghan has documents to back up everything that she said on Oprah's interview. Everything."