Andra Day phoned Lee Daniels to celebrate Oscar nomination

Andra Day has shared that as soon as she learned of her Academy Award nomination for Best Actress she called director Lee Daniels to celebrate.



The singer and actress has been put forward for the prize following her performance as the titular character in Daniels' United States vs Billie Holiday, and she told Entertainment Tonight receiving the nod was a reflection of the filmmaker's belief in her.



“The very first person I did have to call was Lee Daniels, obviously,” Day recalled, explaining: "He just poured into me in such a powerful way."



Day will contend for the gong along with Viola Davis, Carey Mulligan, Frances McDormand and Vanessa Kirby, but has already made history with the nomination, as together with Davis it is the first time two Black women have been selected since Diana Ross and Cicely Tyson in 1973.



Reflecting on the honour and Davis, Day enthused: “It’s amazing to see this community rallying behind me, rallying behind Viola."



She continued: “I’ve had so many beautiful Black women reach out to say to me ‘we felt seen, we felt represented, we felt loved, we felt touched by this movie'."



Musing: "It matters," Day pondered: "I also feel like, as Black women, that it’s been so long that we’ve believed the narrative... that there’s limited space. It has blessed me so much to encounter all these supportive, beautiful, wonderful Black women who feel seen and supported by this film and by Billie’s story.”



The 93rd Academy Awards will take place on 25 April.