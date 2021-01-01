Killing Eve to end with explosive fourth season

Hit series Killing Eve starring Jodie Comer will end with its upcoming fourth season.

The critically-acclaimed thriller, which also boasts the talents of Sandra Oh, is set to start filming its final run this summer, and the eight-episode season will air in 2022, according to Deadline.

Sex Education's Laura Neal will serve as the head writer for the fourth season and will also executive produce, alongside Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Oh.

Announcing the final run, producer Sally Woodward Gentle says, "We have been unbelievably blessed to work with extraordinary human beings throughout the life of Killing Eve... No one knew what an adventure we were embarking on and there's so much more to come. Buckle up!"

Oh, who plays British Intelligence investigator Eve Polastri in the show, also paid tribute to the black comedy drama, adding she is thrilled to have been involved in such an exciting project.

"Killing Eve has been one of my greatest experiences and I look forward to diving back into (character) Eve's remarkable mind soon," she said. "I'm so grateful for all cast and crew who have brought our story to life and to the fans who have joined us and will be back for our exciting and unpredictable fourth and final season."

Comer, who has won a series of awards for her portrayal of twisted assassin Villanelle, has promised fans they won't be let down by the final season.

"Killing Eve has been the most extraordinary journey and one that I will be forever grateful for," she said in a statement. "Thank you to all the fans who've supported us throughout and come along for the ride. Although all good things come to an end, it's not over yet. We aim to make this one to remember."