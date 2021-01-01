NEWS Tiger Woods out of hospital and back home three weeks after horror crash Newsdesk Share with :





Golf ace Tiger Woods is home from the hospital three weeks after suffering serious injuries in a car crash in Rancho Palos Verdes, California.

The sportsman released a statement on Tuesday to assure fans he is "getting stronger every day".



"Happy to report that I am back home and continuing my recovery...," Tiger wrote. "I am so grateful for the outpouring of support and encouragement that I have received over the past few weeks.



"Thank you to the incredible surgeons, doctors, nurses and staff at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center and Cedars Sinai Medical Center. You have all taken such great care of me and I cannot thank you enough. I will be recovering at home and working on getting stronger every day."



The 45-year-old star suffered major damage to his legs during a single car accident on 23 February, and required emergency surgery after he was cut out of his Genesis GV80 sports utility vehicle after it smashed into trees near Rancho Palos Verdes, California.



He underwent a long surgical procedure on his lower right leg and ankle after suffering significant orthopaedic injuries.