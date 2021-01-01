NEWS Spike Lee to return as jury president for 2021 Cannes Film Festival Newsdesk Share with :





Spike Lee is to head up the jury of the 2021 Cannes Film Festival.



The 63-year-old director will be the first Black president of the prestigious event, which is set to take place in July, after he was asked to preside over the festival last year, but it was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.



"Way back in 1986, my very first film She's Gotta Have It played there and it was my introduction to the world of cinema," the Oscar winner said during a video call with Cannes' general delegate Thierry Fremaux.



Lee said he will always have a "deep, deep spot for Cannes in (his) heart", and has a "special place in (his) heart for Paris, for France."



"It's going to be magnifique! Book my flight now, my wife and I are coming!" the BlacKkKlansman director quipped.

Pierre Lescure, president of the Cannes Film Festival, thanked the filmmaker for his unwavering support of the festival, despite it being cancelled last year and delayed this year.



"Lee has never stopped encouraging (us) throughout the months of uncertainty we've just been through. This support is finally coming to fruition and we could not have hoped for a more powerful personality to chart our troubled times," he said.



The festival was initially set to take place from 11 to 22 May, but it was pushed back to July.



Frémaux said they "couldn't wait" to have Lee preside over the prestigious film event.



"His enthusiasm and passion for cinema has given us a huge boost of energy to prepare the great festival that everybody has been waiting for," he added.