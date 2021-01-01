NEWS Judd Apatow has rounded off the cast of 'The Bubble' Newsdesk Share with :





Rob Delaney, Vir Das, Galen Hopper, Samson Kayo, Guz Khan, Nick Kocher, Ross Lee, Harry Trevaldwyn and Danielle Vitalis have joined the Netflix comedy movie from the 'Knocked Up' director.



Karen Gillan, Maria Bakalova, Iris Apatow, Fred Armisen, David Duchovny, Keegan-Michael Key, Leslie Mann, Pedro Pascal and Peter Serafinowicz are also starring in the flick.



The movie follows a group of actors and actresses stuck inside a pandemic bubble at a hotel attempting to complete a film and is particularly timely as production in the industry ramps back up even as the coronavirus pandemic continues to rage.



Judd will direct and produce the Netflix film along with co-writing the script with Pam Brady. His long-time producing partner Barry Mendel will serve as an executive producer alongside Brady and Donald Sabourin.



The movie was quickly fast-tracked to begin shooting this year once Netflix came on board and the plan was to deliver an all-star cast to match that of films such as 'Knives Out'.



Delaney has also boarded the cast of 'Mission: Impossible 7.'



The 'Catastrophe' actor, Mark Gatiss, Charles Parnell, Indira Varma, Cary Elwes, and Greg Tarzan Davis are to star alongside Tom Cruise in the latest movie in the action franchise.



They will join Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Esai Morales, Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames and Vanessa Kirby in the motion picture.



Plot details have been kept under wraps so far, and production has been blighted by several delays due to the COVID-19 crisis.